A new survey from the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has found that almost a fifth of its members had sought informal mental health support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, 10% of respondents said that they had sought formal mental health support from either their employer, GP or external services.

A third of respondents also reported feeling supported (35%) and determined (37%), although a large number of doctors (64%) reported feeling tired or exhausted and worried (48%).

In regards to the second wave of coronavirus currently hitting the NHS, 56% of respondents said that they were ‘very concerned’ about the impact of rising COVID-19 admissions on their organisations capacity to continue to deliver safe and effective care.

“These survey findings are sadly far from surprising, given the monumental pressures on the NHS workforce right now, with record numbers of patients in hospitals with coronavirus and about 53,800 staff away from work for reasons related to the virus, all while we are rolling out the largest ever mass vaccination programme,” said Rebecca Smith, managing director of NHS Employers.

“The dedication and commitment of all NHS staff to keep going during this COVID emergency should not be understated, but this way of working is clearly unsustainable, and an honest conversation will be needed about how quickly the NHS can spring back once this peak subsides,” she added.