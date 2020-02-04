The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh has detailed an “ambitious” new strategy dubbed “Towards 2025 Together”, aiming to promote and improve the quality of health and patient care worldwide.

The five-year strategy is set to “promote and improve the quality of health and patient care worldwide”, with the College saying it will be the voice of physicians, shaping and influencing healthcare policy around the world, and building an inclusive and collaborative global community that supports physicians across all stages of their careers.

The next five years will be “absolutely vital” for the College, explained Keith McKellar, chief executive office, “as we approach new challenges and undergo change. It is important that we position ourselves to respond to those challenges, and take advantage of new opportunities. The College’s new five-year strategy will position us to do just that.

“The College has a rich history of influencing health policy and training and educating physicians throughout their careers. We want to maintain and expand this work, through our Strategy to 2025, to be the College of choice for physicians and related specialties internationally.”

He also mentioned that the organisation will be will be focusing on an “exciting” agenda including influencing global healthcare policy and recognising the importance of equality and human rights.

Back in December the College announced professor Andrew Elder as its new president-elect. He will take office on 1 March 2020.