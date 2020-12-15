The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has confirmed efficacy of over 90% for the Sputnik V vaccine.

Evaluation of efficacy was carried out among volunteers (22,714) 21 days after receiving the first dose of the vaccine or placebo upon reaching the third and final statistically significant representative control point of the trial.

The data analysis at the final control point of the trials demonstrated a 91.4% efficacy rate.

The analysis was carried out on the basis of 78 confirmed cases identified in the placebo group (62 cases) and in the vaccine group (16 cases).

The vaccine shoed 100% efficacy against severe coronavirus cases, the group said, noting that there were 20 severe cases of coronavirus infection among confirmed cases in the placebo group and no severe cases in the vaccine group.

According to the RDIF, the Sputnik V vaccine is “one of the most competitive vaccines globally”, given that it is based on “a safe and proven platform of human adenoviral vectors”, that cost of one dose is less than $10 for international markets, and that production of the dry form of the vaccine, which is stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, “enables easier distribution” in international markets.