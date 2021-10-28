Nearly 1.6 million booster jabs have been delivered over the past seven days, the NHS shared. This milestone follows another record week for booster jabs with nearly 1.5 million top-up jabs taking place last week (Monday to Sunday) – with more than 710,000 boosters reported on Friday and over the weekend alone.

More than 85 million vaccines have already been delivered and nine in ten adults have had their first dose since Margret Keenan received the first jab outside of a clinical trial in Coventry, in December 2020.

There are more clinics delivering vaccines now than at any other point in the programme, including pharmacies, GP practices, and other convenient community sites. Almost every person registered with an English GP practice lives within ten miles of a fixed vaccination location.

NHS medical director Stephen Powis said: “The NHS booster roll out continues to go from strength to strength, with nearly 1.6 million lifesaving booster jabs delivered in the last seven days, higher than last weeks record numbers, and with over half of eligible over 50s now protected – a remarkable effort from NHS staff and volunteers in such a short space of time.”

More than nine in 10 care homes have now been visited by the NHS or have a booster clinic booked in.

The NHS have also delivered one million COVID top-up jabs in six weeks in the Midlands. The region became the first to hit the milestone following the implementation of the NHS booster programme. Those who received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines before 30 April and are over 50 or at risk are eligible now.