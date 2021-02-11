Rentschler Biopharma, a German contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), will build new cell and gene therapy capabilities at a Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Catapult site in Stevenage, UK.

As part of the agreement, Rentschler will invest in the site over the next five years to bolster their manufacturing capabilities.

This investment is expected to make a ‘major contribution’ to creating suitable manufacturing capability for cell and gene therapies, the CGT Catapult said in a statement.

The German company will establish manufacturing capability in advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), including adeno-associated virus (AAV) Vectors for clinical trial supply.

"With the largest industry cluster for cell and gene therapies outside the US, the UK is an ideal location for us to establish our Centre of Excellence for cell and gene therapy,” said Frank Mathias, chief executive officer of Rentschler Biopharma.

“We look forward to working with the CGT Catapult as we invest in this growing field. They are well established in this important market, enabling us to immediately tap into the organisation’s network and utilise the UK’s strong expertise and supply chain in cell and gene therapy manufacturing,” he added.