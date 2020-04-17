As of this morning – Friday April 17 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 103,093 with 13,729 deaths.

Data from NHS Digital is being used by researchers in the fight to find treatment for patients diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy (RECOVERY) trial – run by scientists at the University of Oxford – is utilising data from NHS Digital’s Secondary Uses Service and other data sets to help evaluate the effectiveness of a number of potential treatments for the virus.

In time, data from NHS Digital’s Hospital Episode Statistics (HES), as well as other data sources, will also be used to help understand the overall effectiveness of treatments, particularly in patients with underlying health conditions.

The work is part of a wider set of services being developed to support researchers undertaking clinical trials through the NHS DigiTrials Health Data Research hub, which brings together experts – through a consortium involving NHS Digital, the University of Oxford’s Big Data Institute, IBM and Microsoft, and supported by the Association of Medical Research Charities and the National Institute for Health Research – with relevant data to help support future clinical trials.

Tom Denwood, Executive Director of Data, Insights and Statistics at NHS Digital, said: “The data we hold at NHS Digital has a vital role in helping the NHS find new ways to effectively treat and manage patients during the coronavirus epidemic.

“In supporting this trial we are enabling the healthcare system to make data-driven decisions on how best to care for people over the coming months.

“This will hopefully result in better outcomes for patients who have contracted coronavirus, as well as reducing the burden on our overstretched frontline.”

WASH YOUR HANDS:

Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCING:

Maintain at least two metres (six feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

STAY AT HOME:

Only go outside for food, health reasons or work (but only if you cannot work from home).