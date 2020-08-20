Roche and Regeneron have joined forces in the fight against COVID-19 to develop, manufacture and distribute REGN-COV2, the latter's investigational antiviral antibody combination, to people around the globe.

According to the firms, REGN-COV2 could provide a much-needed treatment option for people already experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, and also has the potential to prevent infection in those exposed to the virus.

REGN-COV2 is currently being assessed in two Phase I/II clinical trials as a treatment of COVID-19 and in a Phase III trial for the prevention of COVID-19 in household contacts of infected individuals.

If it proves safe and effective and regulatory approvals are granted, Regeneron will distribute and record sales for REGN-COV2 in the US and Roche will be responsible for distribution outside the US.

Under the terms of deal, each company has committed to dedicate a certain manufacturing capacity to REGN-COV2 each year, and have already begun the technology transfer process.

Each party will bear its own distribution expenses in their designated territories, but they will jointly fund and execute the ongoing Phase III prevention and Phase I healthy volunteers safety studies as well as additional global studies to evaluate further treatment's potential.

The collaboration is expected to increase supply of REGN-COV2 to at least three and a half times the current capacity, with the potential for even further expansion.

“REGN-COV2 could be a critical line of defence against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Bill Anderson, chief executive of Roche. “We’re committing our manufacturing expertise and capacity, and our global distribution network to bring Regeneron’s potential antibody combination to as many people around the world as we possibly can.”