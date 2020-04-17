As of this morning – Friday April 17 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 103,093 with 13,729 deaths.

Roche has announced the development and upcoming launch of its Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 serology test to detect antibodies in people who have been exposed to the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that causes the COVID-19 disease.

The Elecsys Anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunoassay is an in vitro test, using human serum and plasma drawn from a blood sample, to detect antibodies and determine the body’s immune reaction to SARS-CoV-2.

Antibody testing is key in helping to identify to people who have been infected by the virus, especially those who have not displayed symptoms.

The test could also support priority screening of high risk groups – including healthcare workers and food supply workers – who might already have developed a certain level of immunity and can continue serving and/or return to work.

“Following the launch of our high-volume PCR test in mid-March to detect active infection of the disease, we are now going to launch a new antibody test in early May,” said Severin Schwan, chief executive of Roche Group.

“Every reliable test on the market serves its purpose for healthcare systems to help us overcome this pandemic. Roche is collaborating closely with health authorities and ramping up production to ensure fast availability of the test globally.”

