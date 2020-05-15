Roche has announced the launch Roche v-TAC, a new digital diagnostic solution that allows clinicians to get arterial blood gas values from patients with respiratory or metabolic abnormalities via a 'simpler, less invasive' venous puncture through the use of a digital algorithm.

Blood gas analysis provides clinicians with information about a patient’s pulmonary function and acid‐base status, which is essential information for diagnosis and treatment as well as monitoring progress.

A traditional blood gas test requires the collection of an arterial blood sample, which can be a painful experience for the patient and needs to be carried out by medical doctors or specially-trained staff.

Through the Roche v-TAC digital solution, staff without specific training to draw arterial blood samples are now able to withdraw a venous blood sample instead and digitally convert these values into arterial blood gas values, which can help free up specialist healthcare staff to other tasks.

“In an emergency situation such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Roche v-TAC could also help healthcare professionals to assess disease severity faster in patients and closely monitor potential deterioration in patients with respiratory compromise,” said Thomas Schinecker, chief executive of Roche Diagnostics.

“Digital tools based on clinical algorithms like Roche v-TAC can help improve and simplify delivery of care in emergency situations faster and where it is most needed.”