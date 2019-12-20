Roche and Rheos Medicines have announced a new collaboration to develop and commercialise novel therapeutics in the field of immunometabolism.

Rheos - a biopharmaceutical company harnessing insights in immunometabolism to create a new class of therapeutics - will conduct an exclusive research effort to identify novel targets in immunometabolism that modify the fate or function of certain human immune cells.

Under the worldwide exclusive collaboration, option and license agreement, Rheos will also be responsible for drug discovery efforts and will receive an option to exclusively license a defined number of programs emerging from the collaboration.

Roche is “excited to partner with Rheos” and “looks forward to the development of a novel class of therapeutics for patients with autoimmune and inflammatory disease,” said Gijs van den Brink, senior vice presidence and global head of iImmunology, Infectious Diseases and Ophthalmology at Roche Pharma Early Research and Development.

He continued, "We believe Rheos' proprietary platform and expertise in immunometabolism is a strong complement to Roche's expertise in autoimmunity and inflammation and in developing and commercialising innovative therapies."

Rheos has confirmed that it will receive an upfront cash payment of $42.5 million upon execution, and will be eligible to receive up to approximately $90 million for specified research and preclinical development milestones.