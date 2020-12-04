The Royal Pharmaceutical Society (RPS) has met with government officials to discuss changes in legislation that would enable pharmacists to make minor changes to prescriptions.

The RPS, alongside GP and community pharmacy leaders, are urging the government to take heed of proposals to enable pharmacists to alter prescriptions when a medicine is out of stock.

This would allow them to prescribe an alternative where possible without requiring the patient to go back to their prescriber, speeding up patient access to medicines.

A change in legislation to allow pharmacists to provide a different quantity, strength, formulation or generic version of the same medicine on a prescription would improve patient experience and save time overall, the RPS added.

“Every day we see the impact of medicines shortages, which are taking up more and more time for pharmacists. COVID-19 has shown the importance of pharmacists being empowered and supported to do the right thing for patients,” said Sandra Gidley, president of the RPS.

“Pharmacists are experts in medicines and the law needs to change so they can more easily help patients get the medicines they need. This would improve patient experience, use pharmacists’ expertise, and save time for GPs.

“I now hope the Government can respond to patients, GPs and pharmacists and help take these proposals forwards,” she added.

The meeting with government officials this week follows the issuance of a joint letter co-signed by the RPS, the British Medical Association, the Royal College of GPs, patient group National Voices and others in September.

The letter, addressed to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, asked for pharmacists to be able to alter prescriptions to reduce the impact of medicine shortages on patient care.

Currently, community pharmacists are not able to amend original prescriptions for even minor adjustments and are legally obliged to contact prescribers or refer patients back to prescribers instead.

This means that patients can experience delays in access to medicines if the specified quantity, strength or formulation of a medicine is in short supply, with pharmacists being unable to offer a different version of the same medicine as an alternative.