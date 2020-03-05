Sanofi has teamed up with video consultation business Babylon, in order to offer an online AI Health Service for those who suffer from digestive health issues.

The French pharma giant is supporting a three-month pilot access to the service, which provides consumers quick advice through their smartphones via a video consultation with a doctor or artificial intelligence-enabled chatbot.

Sanofi reminds that only an estimated 30% of people in the UK who suffer from the common condition IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome) have actually been diagnosed and, of those, 61% often mistreat their symptoms with analgesics or antacids.

Analgesics mask rather than treat the symptoms of IBS, and of those suffering from frequent constipation, only 40% effectively treat their condition with a constipation product or laxative.

Babylon’s AI Health Service enables consumers to sign up, input their health query and have a conversation with the AI Health Assistant, which provides them with triage and treatment advice. On top of this, Sanofi is sponsoring a free video consultation for the first 400 consumers.

Roberto Labella, medical head CHC North Europe at Sanofi, explains “we knew people were looking for reliable information around IBS and constipation, so we wanted to provide a value-added tech service that would better help them.

“The service from Babylon Health simplifies healthcare access and can be synced seamlessly to our existing digital channels, making it a great fit. We believe it will really enable those with digestive health issues to get the speedy advice they need, when visiting a doctor or pharmacist is not possible, to live healthier and fuller lives.”

The company says that a symptom checker which launched on the brand websites of Buscopan and Dulcolax, Sanofi’s over the counter digestive health products, has already received more than 100,000 visits per month, highlighting patient demand for more information.