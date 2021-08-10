Santen and Sydnexis have announced an exclusive agreement to license SYD-101, an investigational treatment for progressive childhood myopia, in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

SYD-101 is an investigational low-dose atropine sulfate ophthalmic solution designed to achieve efficacy, stability and reduce discomfort for improved treatment continuity. It is currently undergoing a multi-centre Phase III clinical trial (STAAR study) in Europe and the US.

Myopia is one of the most common ocular disorders and a growing public health challenge predicted to affect five billion people globally by 2050.

"We recognise the expertise that Santen brings to the table in understanding and navigating the registration process in the EMEA region and look forward to collaborating with Santen in addressing the myopia needs in these broader geographic regions,” said Kenneth Widder, CEO of Sydnexis.

“Myopia is a global epidemic that has only been exacerbated with the increased computer screen-time during the COVID lock-down," he added.

In the absence of treatment, high or fast-progressing myopia can lead to serious eye health concerns such as glaucoma, cataract and retinal detachment later in life that can cause irreversible vision loss.

Luis Iglesias, president and Head of Santen EMEA, said: “Without treatment, the long-term complications associated with myopia continue to impair patients’ lives well into adulthood. Through this collaboration, we will also continue to learn from patient experiences so we can apply our combined expertise and tackle the growing burden of this childhood eye condition.”