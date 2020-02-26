Santen EMEA has announced results from its real world evidence (RWE) study, VISIONARY, in which preservative-free Taptiqom (tafluprost/timolol) demonstrated statistically and clinically significant intraocular pressure (IOP) reductions in patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and ocular hypertension (OHT).

The drug was efficient in patients with insufficiently controlled disorder, those on or intolerant to prostaglandin analogue (PGA), or beta-receptor blocker monotherapy.

More specifically, the mean IOP reduction from baseline was found to be 5.4±3.76 mmHg (23.7%) at Week four, 5.9±3.9 mm Hg (25.6%) at Week twelve and 5.7±4.11 mmHg (24.9%) at month six, with the six-month responder rate coming out at 69.2%.

The company says that the study should “have a positive impact on the management of glaucoma, because the study generated real-world data based on a large patient population, which provides a clear view into what we can expect in the clinical setting,” according to Dr Francesco Oddone, principal investigator, VISIONARY.

He continued, “The data shows that using preservative-free tafluprost/timolol fixed dose combination therapy can lead to significant IOP reductions and improvements in ocular surface health in those patients who are insufficiently controlled with, or did not tolerate, prostaglandin analogue or beta-blocker monotherapy.”

On top of the results, the treatment was well tolerated with no serious treatment related adverse events (AEs), whilst key symptoms of ocular surface health improved compared with previous treatments at week four and maintained throughout.

Open-angle glaucoma occurs when the angle in the eye where the iris meets the cornea is as wide and open as it should be, but the eye's drainage canals become clogged over time, causing an increase in internal eye pressure and subsequent damage to the optic nerve.