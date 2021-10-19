British biotech company Scancell has expanded its research and development capabilities at one of the UK’s leading parks for science and technology companies – the Oxford Science Park (TOSP).

In a statement, Scancell revealed it had taken new laboratory and office space in the Bellhouse Building at TOSP, allowing the company to further the development of its immunotherapy portfolio.

Scancell is currently developing novel immunotheapies for the treatment of cancer, including ImmunoBody, Moditope and AvidiMab.

The new laboratories at TOSP, which complement Scancell’s labs in the Biodiscovery Institute at the University of Nottingham, will support the company’s clinical trial activities.

The TOSP space will also provide Scancell with analytical and formulation facilities for future product development.

“TOSP is the perfect location for Scancell’s expansion, with access to an excellent local talent pool as we grow the business. We are excited to be part of the creative and collaborative group of companies located in the Park and look forward to further developing our innovative products at this new site,” said Lindy Durrant, chief executive officer at Scancell.

“We are delighted that Scancell has chosen to locate its new R&D facility at The Oxford Science Park, the Company’s first laboratories outside of the university setting. Scancell joins Enara Bio, MoA Technology and Sitryx in the Bellhouse Building. With its leading research in cancer and infectious disease, the Company is a great addition to the innovation community here. This is exciting news for TOSP, following the announcement of our partnership with GIC to accelerate development of the Park,” added Rory Maw, CEO of TOSP.