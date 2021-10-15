Ethical clinical AI company, Sensyne Health plc (Sensyne), and OMNY Health (OMNY), the largest US based real world data network, have announced a strategic partnership.

Under this collaboration, Sensyne can contract for access to OMNY’s platform of over 22 million de-identified patient records across all therapeutics areas, in support of Sensyne’s data analytics work for life science companies.

Sensyne and OMNY have also agreed to work together on commercial projects for life sciences clients to advance ethical medical research. This will give both companies more opportunities to support important life science research, as biopharma clients will receive a joint offering of OMNY real-world data and Sensyne machine learning expertise.

The OMNY data network complements Sensyne’s existing global medical research dataset of 22.1 million patients.

Derek Baird, President, North America, Sensyne Health said:“This relationship has been forged on a mutual belief in the power of real-world data to support breakthrough insights and discoveries. The team at OMNY, like us, appreciate the complexity of working with longitudinal clinical records, and the trust that health systems place in our companies to analyse de-identified patient data in an ethical, secure, and responsible way.

“We share common philosophies and missions, and complementary approaches in responsibly using real-world data to accelerate life science research for clients. This is an exciting alliance, and we are thrilled to be working together.”

Mitesh Rao, MD, CEO of OMNY Health, added: “OMNY Health embraces the opportunity to work with Sensyne Health’s world-class machine learning team and data science professionals, and is thrilled for Sensyne to join the platform. We aim to revolutionise the healthcare ecosystem through our equality-driven data network while unlocking transformative real world data partnerships across the life sciences industry.

“This collaboration with Sensyne Health creates even greater possibilities to apply emerging technologies to the unparalleled data we’ve assembled, enabling both companies to ethically innovate on behalf of our respective partners, and most importantly, to create better outcomes for patients.”