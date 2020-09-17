The deadline for entering the 2020 PharmaTimes Communications Awards, Sales Awards and Marketer of the Year competitions has been extended to Friday October 2 after a last-minute spike in enquiries.

In what will undoubtedly prove to be a historic year, 2020's competitions will uphold the highly-respected judging criteria seen in previous years, but with virtual processes enabling entrants to compete for a Pharma award from the comfort of their own homes or offices.

Taking part couldn't be easier and will take up just a few hours, with the finals days taking place via Zoom and the PharmaTimes team on hand throughout to provide support.

2020's competitions provide entrants with the chance to demonstrate they have the skills necessary to succeed in the current, unprecedented pandemic climate, and reflect the way businesses have had to adapt during lockdown.

As usual, all finalists will receive qualitative and quantitative judges’ feedback after the awards ceremony, including a competency score-sheet benchmarking their performance against that of their peers.

Stand out in 2020 for the right reasons. Enter now at www.pharmatimes.com/competitions