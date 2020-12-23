Shionogi’s novel antibiotic Fetcroja (cefiderocol) has been selected by the UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the National Health Service England and Improvement (NHSE&I) to be included in a pilot subscription reimbursement model.

The model aims to ‘de-link’ payment for antibiotics from volume of use and instead base the value of any new antibiotic treatment on a health technology assessment of their benefit to the NHS.

Fetcroja is indicated for the treatment of infections due to aerobic Gram-negative bacteria in adults with limited treatment options, including infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales and non-fermenting species such as P. aeruginosa, A. baumannii and S. maltophilia.

“We are delighted that NICE and NHSE&I have recognised the important role of Shionogi and our novel antibiotic, cefiderocol, in the fight against antimicrobial resistance,” said Mark Hill, global head of market access, Shionogi.

“Our bid was assessed according to a rigorous selection process, including novelty, activity against the most difficult to treat pathogens and serious infection, surety of supply and antimicrobial stewardship, and our company and our medicine met all these criteria,” he added,

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major health rudne, with 700,000 deaths globally and 5,000 deaths in the UK caused each year by an infection with multidrug-resistant bacteria.

Following Fetcroja’s selection for inclusion in the pilot scheme, NICE will further assess the antibiotic in 2021 and implementation of the subscription-based payment is due to start in April 2022.