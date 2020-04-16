As of this morning – Thursday April 16 – the current recorded case count for COVID-19 (coronavirus) in the UK has hit 98,476 with 12,868 deaths.

Ex-GSK chief Sir Andrew Witty is to lead co-lead the World Health Organisation effort to speed up development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

UnitedHealth, of which Sir Andrew is currently president, announced that he would take a leave of absence from the firm while leading the initiative, and that he is expected to return to the company at year end.

“Andrew brings the perfect combination of deep global health expertise, innovation and operating skills and, above all, a passion for, and considerable success in, developing vaccines to drive this critical effort,” said David Wichmann, UnitedHealth Group's chief executive.

“The pride we take in Andrew’s willingness to serve during this global health crisis is exceeded only by our confidence in his ability to support the global vaccine development effort as quickly and effectively as possible.”

Witty served as chief executive and a director of GSK from 2008 until 2017, having joined the company in 1985.

