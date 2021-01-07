AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Skyrizi (risankizumab) has scored positive top-line results from two phase III studies in adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

The trials, KEEPsAKE-1 and KEEPsAKE-2 showed significantly more patients treated with Skyrizi 150mg achieved the primary endpoint of ACR20 response, a measure of improvement in psoriatic arthritis patients, at week 24 compared to placebo.

In the two studies, 57% and 51% of patients receiving Skyrizi achieved ACR20 response at week 24, respectively, versus 34% and 27% receiving placebo.

Secondary endpoint results also showed significant improvements in skin clearance – measured by at least a 90% improvement in Psoriasis Area Severity Index (PASI 90) – and physical function at week 24.

The safety profile of Skyrizi through week 24 was generally consistent with safety findings in previous studies in psoriasis, AbbVie added in a statement.

"We are encouraged by these positive results showing the potential of Skyrizi in psoriatic arthritis," said Michael Severino, vice chairman and president, AbbVie.

"These results underscore our commitment to research that can provide health care practitioners with important treatment options for patients with psoriatic disease,” he added.

The detailed results from the KEEPsAKE studies are due to presented at upcoming medical conferences and published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.