The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted three new medicines as part of its September 2021 decisions.

This includes Eli Lilly's Retsevmo (selpercatinib), which has been accepted for interim use subject to ongoing evaluation and future reassessment, for the treatment of rare thyroid cancers with ‘a specific type of genetic change’.

“Participants in our PACE meeting told us of the heavy symptom burden for patients living with rare thyroid cancers. We hope that selpercatinib will lead to a reduction in these disabling symptoms, allowing patients to have more freedom to participate in family life and daily activities,” said SMC chairman Mark MacGregor.

Meanwhile, MSD’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) has been accepted for the treatment of colon and rectum cancer with certain genetic changes.

In addition, Gilead and Galapagos' Jyseleca (filgotinib) has been accepted for the treatment of severe rheumatoid arthritis where other treatments have failed or could not be tolerated.

The committee did not accept Horizon Pharma's Procysbi (mercaptamine) for use in patients with the rare inherited condition nephropathic cystinosis.

In a statement, the SMC said the therapy could not be recommended as the company’s evidence was ‘not strong enough’ to satisfy the committee that it offers value for money to NHS Scotland compared to the current treatment.

“We were unable to accept the new formulations of amikacin and mercaptamine as the evidence provided by the companies on the benefits of using these medicines instead of the current treatment options was not strong enough to justify the additional costs,” commented MacGregor.