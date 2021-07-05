Entries for the 2021 competition are well underway and PharmaTimes are calling on pharma marketers in a variety of roles to step forward and enter.

This industry-renowned competition is seeking out the brightest sparks in the pharma marketing sector to enter the competition and show off their skills. It’s the perfect opportunity to take the learnings from the past 12 months and implement them into a variety of virtual challenges – with a fantastic accolade to be earned at the end!

How does it work?

Enter via the quick and easy online portal into one of the five individual categories (and the team category if applicable)

Nominations can also be made to entice colleagues to try their hand too.

Once confirmed, each contestant will compete in a variety of thought-provoking, engaging, and fun virtual challenges – designed to test and develop key skills.

Winners will be announced at the live gala dinner and awards ceremony where their success shall be broadcasted to the wider pharma marketing community.

Receive a coveted ‘pharma’ and earn a spot in the PharmaTimes hall of fame.

There are a broad range of categories to choose from, ranging from Aspiring, New and Experienced Marketer, Market Access Lead, Aspiring Business Unit Director, and finally the Commercial Cross-Functional Team of the Year. All have been expertly curated and improved over the years by our panel of industry experts.

Spaces in categories will fill up the longer time goes on so be sure to secure spots earlier rather than later!

Also, make sure to nominate colleagues as well so they too can try their hand at going for victory – a nudge in the right direction may be all they need.