Stallergenes Greer, a London-based global health company specialising in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), has entered into a partnership with Aptar Pharma, to develop a novel connected device and companion mobile app for patients undergoing Stallergenes Greer’s AIT treatments.

Aptar Pharma is a global leader in drug delivery systems, services, and active material science solutions, across a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Stallergene Greer specialises in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergy immunotherapy products and services. The company is focused on catering precision medicines and personalised healthcare to both patients and the medical community.

Non-adherence to an AIT schedule, and premature discontinuation of treatment, are both challenges in AIT management. This innovative, easy-to-use device will therefore improve dose compliance and adherence, and revolutionise treatment options.

The development of the device is being carried out by Aptar Pharma’s Digital Health group, which has expertise in device and software development. The product will bolster the company’s Cohero platform.

Dominique Pezziardi, General manager France, Belgium and Luxembourg, Global Head of Pricing and Market Access, said: “This exclusive partnership with Aptar Pharma demonstrates the intensification of Stallergenes Greer’s investments in innovation to provide a large range of precise personalised allergen immunotherapy options adapted to the individual needs and lifestyle of patients. Stallergenes Greer is well advanced on its digital transformation journey and will continue to develop its e-health offering for the benefit of all stakeholders.”

Sai Shankar, Vice President, Global Digital Healthcare Systems, Aptar Pharma, added: “We are pleased to combine Aptar Pharma’s Digital Health ecosystem with Stallergenes Greer’s knowledge and leading position in AIT to further improve the treatment journey of patients who suffer from allergies.”

The jointly-developed will become available in France in 2022, and will be progressively rolled-out in Stallergene Greer’s markets.