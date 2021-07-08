The latest findings from Imperial College London’s REACT study show that rates of COVID-19 infection are three times lower in fully vaccinated people under the age of 65 compared to unvaccinated people.

The study data, based on home swab tests from over 47,000 people between 24 June and 5 July, found around one in 170 people had COVID-19 during this period – representing 0.59% of the population.

According to investigators, this figure is four times higher than the study’s previous report when 0.15% of people were infected (1 in 670) as of 7 June.

Overall, the interim results show that the rates of infection have risen ‘substantially’ in all age groups under the age of 75 years.

In particular, researchers found the biggest rise in secondary-school age children, aged 13 to 17 years, with infections being eight times higher than previous findings.

Most notably, infections have increased eight-fold in London, although the epidemic has also grown in all parts of England.

“In spite of the successful rollout of the vaccination programme, we are still seeing rapid growth in infections, especially among younger people,” said Paul Elliott, director of the REACT programme, from Imperial’s School of Public Health.

“However, it is encouraging to see lower infection prevalence in people who have had both doses of a vaccine. It is therefore essential that as many people as possible take up both vaccine doses when offered,” he added.

“It is more important than ever to get that life-saving second jab so we can continue to weaken the link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths and build a wall of defence against the virus,” commented Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid.