The BBC has reported that a significant number of Scottish people at risk from COVID are still waiting for a booster jab, in spite of receiving their second dose over six months ago.

Nicola Sturgeon announced that some of Scotland’s hospitals are currently “at capacity” due to a rise in cases and hospitalisations because of COVID. Meanwhile, scientists say an effective pre-winter booster programme is vital to protect the most vulnerable.

Opposition leaders have emphasised that more than 100,000 people eligible for a third dose have not yet received it. The First Minister has however insisted that “good progress” is being made with the boosters, which are often being given at the same time as patients receive their flu vaccine.

“Up to 104,000 people who are at a high risk from COVID-19 are still waiting for a booster, having already waited longer than six months,” Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said. “We’re hearing about long queues outside vaccination centres in all weathers with people being asked to travel many miles for their booster.”

More than 500,000 Scots have already had a third dose of COVID vaccine to increase their immunity levels, the First Minister said. Just over 616,000 people in the top priority vaccine groups are now due their booster.

Daily figures on booster vaccines from 13 October show that on average 25,000 jabs are administered a day.

Meanwhile, a major long COVID study is gathering date from patients in Scotland, conducted by the University of Glasgow. Latest figures from the ONS estimate 79,000 in Scotland are living with “self-reported” long COVID, an increase of 5,000 on September’s figures.