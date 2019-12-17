Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services has revealed a 25% expansions in its sterile biologics manufacturing facility in Scotland, to the tune of £1.5 million over the last year.

The fast-growing specialist sterile manufacturing and Contract Manufacturing Organisation (CMO) has doubled its current footprint with an additional 8,000 sq ft of office space to house the firm’s administrative, management and operational teams, while also facilitating the expansion of its existing manufacturing space and its supporting services infrastructure.

In addition, the new operational area provides additional capacity for GMP-compliant manufacturing services for improved supply chain management including additional temperature controlled storage and the company’s first automated labelling and packaging equipment.

The expansion “represents another exciting step for Symbiosis which allows the company to continue to leverage its expertise in small scale clinical and commercial sterile manufacturing to drive future growth,” explained Colin MacKay, chief executive officer.

“The additional space has allowed us to increase our headcount from 60 to 90 employees in line with both customer demand and our ongoing growth strategy.”

The expanded facility, which was recently completed and is now fully operational, has been part-funded by a successful Innovate UK grant from the UK Government aimed directly at strengthening the UK’s viral vector biopharmaceutical drug development and manufacturing supply chain.

As well as the growth of its specialist viral vector filling services, Symbiosis services the demand for sterile fill-finish of conventional small molecule drugs in both liquid and lyophilised formulations for clinical trials.