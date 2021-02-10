Synairgen’s inhaled interferon beta-1a treatment, SNG001, has been selected for inclusion in the US government-funded ACTIV-2 trial in COVID-19 outpatients.

The Phase II/III trial ACTIV-2 study is designed to evaluate multiple investigational agents compared to placebo in adults with mild-to-moderate COVID-19, which does not require hospitalisation.

It is sponsored by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which is part of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH).

While NIAID is the regulatory sponsor and holder of the investigational new drug application to conduct the study, it is funded by Operation Warp Speed – a partnership led by the US Department of Health and Human Services through NIAID.

In the Phase II portion of the study, SNG001 will be evaluated in up to 220 participants across multiple US sites, with a positive result leading into the Phase III portion of the study.

“The inclusion of our inhaled interferon beta-1a treatment in the US Government-funded ACTIV-2 trial reflects the strong interest that our Phase II data has generated and the company’s strong belief that this drug could play a vital role in the treatment of COVID-19,” commented Richard Marsden, chief executive officer of Synairgen.

“As an inhaled treatment, SNG001 offers ease of use that makes it possible for patients to administer it conveniently at home, reducing the risk of virus transmission during hospital visits and relieving the major logistical strain on healthcare systems,” he added.