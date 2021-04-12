The 2021 Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas competition is reaching out to the very best in the industry to take the next step and claim gold.

The latest event offers a whole host of virtual challenges available to clinical researchers of all experience levels and job roles; designed to promote best practice, develop skills, and offer a fun challenge.

There are a broad range of entry points available, ranging from the New & Experienced CRA, Clinical Research Co-ordinator, Clinical Trial Manager and Project Manager for individuals. There is also scope for teams to have a go at the Strategic, Company, and Site Team categories. Plus, the added inclusion of Start Up which is open to either an individual or a team.

Getting involved with the competition is simple and firstly requires completion of a multiple-choice questionnaire (multiple re-takes are allowed), this is then followed by submission of a category specific essay. Those judged to have written the best essays in each category will be invited to the head-to-head virtual final’s day.

The finals day consists of each candidate presenting their response to the brief via video link to our panel of industry experts to battle it out and claim the prestigious accolade.

Why should candidates enter the competition?

It’s a chance to be rewarded for their exceptional skillset, to earn a place in the clinical research hall of fame amongst the industries best and brightest. As well as a coveted pharma trophy, each candidate receives a detailed feedback report on their finals day performance to ensure accurate reflection and development of key areas.

Take the first step to becoming the next clinical researcher of the year by getting started with the entry process. Click here to get started.