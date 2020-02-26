Takeda has announced its acquisition of PvP Biologics, following the conclusion of a Phase I proof-of-mechanism study of its investigational medicine TAK-062.

TAK-062, indicated for the treatment of uncontrolled celiac disease, is a potential best-in-class, highly potent super glutenase – a protein that degrades ingested gluten, that was computationally engineered to treat coeliac disease.

The Phase I study investigated TAK-062’s safety and tolerability in both healthy volunteers and people with coeliac disease, and off the back of the data the company has revealed plans to submit data from the Phase I study for presentation at an upcoming medical congress.

“Many people living with celiac disease manage their symptoms by following a gluten-free diet, but there is no treatment for those who continue to experience severe symptoms,” explained Asit Parikh, head of gastroenterology therapeutic area unit at Takeda. “PvP Biologics’ work demonstrated that TAK-062 is a highly targeted therapy that could change the standard of care in celiac disease. We are now applying our deep expertise in gastrointestinal diseases to advance the clinical study of TAK-062 and TAK-101, two programs with different modalities that have both demonstrated clinical proof of mechanism.”

Celiac disease is a genetically driven chronic immune-mediated disorder where abnormal immune responses to gluten peptides lead to small intestinal mucosal damage. It can cause symptoms including abdominal pain, diarrhoea, nausea, and vomiting.