Takeda has exercised its option to acquire London-based GammaDelta Therapeutics for a pre-negotiated upfront and future potential milestone payment.

GammaDelta is focused on research into gamma delta T cells for potential use in immunotherapy, primarily addressing solid tumours.

Following its acquisition of the firm, Takeda will gain GammaDelta’s allogeneic variable delta 1 (Vδ1) gamma-delta (γδ) T cell therapy platforms, which includes both blood-derived and tissue-derived platforms, in addition to early-stage cell therapy programmes.

Takeda’s acquisition of GammaDelta follows a multi-year collaboration between the two companies, first formed in 2017, to develop GammaDelta’s novel γδ cell therapy platforms. Through this collaboration, Takeda received an equity stake and an exclusive right to purchase GammaDelta.

“Gamma-delta T cell-based therapies represent a differentiated approach to target both solid tumours and haematological malignancies, and we are eager to integrate GammaDelta’s cell therapy platforms into our immuno-oncology R&D efforts,” said Christopher Arendt, head of Oncology Cell Therapy and Therapeutic Area Unit of Takeda.

“Takeda’s exercise of their acquisition option is the culmination of years of a fruitful collaborative partnership and recognizes GammaDelta Therapeutics’ promising progress in developing novel platform technologies to treat solid tumours and haematological malignancies,” said Dr. Paolo Paoletti, CEO of GammaDelta.

“Through our work together, we’ve made great strides in developing our proprietary γδ T cell therapy platforms, which have enabled the development of a pipeline of innovative cell therapies and allowed for the advancement of our first program into Phase 1 clinical development. This acquisition builds on the tremendous work of our talented team and provides the foundations to enable rapid development of a portfolio of innovative allogeneic cell therapies, focused on improving outcomes for patients with cancer,” he added.