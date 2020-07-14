Roche and Genentech's Tecentriq (atezolizumab) has failed to hit its primary goal in a late stage trial involving patients with newly diagnosed advanced stage ovarian cancer.

In the Phase III IMagyn050 study, the addition of Tecentriq to Avastin (bevacizumab), paclitaxel and carboplatin did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS) for the front-line treatment of patients with the disease.

“Ovarian cancer remains one of the most aggressive cancers and is difficult to treat in its advanced stages,” said Levi Garraway, Roche’s chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development.

“While we are disappointed by these results, we remain committed to improving outcomes for women living with this disease and are pleased that Avastin remains a key component in the treatment of front-line ovarian cancer.”

Data for the overall survival (OS) co-primary endpoint are currently immature and follow-up will continue until the next planned analysis.

Results from IMagyn050 will be further evaluated in order to inform the Tecentriq gynaecologic development programme.