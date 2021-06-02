The Sales Awards have introduced a brand-new category alongside a few returning classics from previous years.

PharmaTimes and the executive steering group have taken on board feedback from last year’s virtual affair to offer a further developed experience, with new categories available for passionate candidates.

Joining the roster of the diverse categories is the Account Manager Newcomer of the Year, which recognises outstanding pharma professionals that are relatively new to sales and account management.

This new category will be available alongside returning options such as the Primary and Secondary Care Sales Professional of the Year, Market Access Lead of the Year, and lastly the Sales Manager of the Year. Each category offers a unique challenge designed to produce an engaging, testing and fun experience.

More info on the categories can be found here.

The competition prides itself on being able to create an opportunity for the most talented sales professionals and allow them to elevate their profile within the industry.

Also returning for 2021 is the HCP feedback process, which involves each candidate submitting 5 of their clients to offer their evaluation on sales performance. This data, combined with the scores on finals day, provides an invaluable feedback report to ensure all candidates walk away having reflected upon and developed key skills.

Getting started with the entry process is quick and easy, so fill out an entry form today.