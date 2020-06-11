The Creative Engagement Group (TCEG), part of the Huntsworth healthcare and communications group, has bought Cormis, a strategic communications and training consultancy for the pharmaceutical industry.

This move is Huntsworth’s first acquisition under the ownership of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, and reflects the firm's commitment to strengthening its offering for the healthcare category, it said.

Founded in 2011 and with offices in Surrey, UK, and Philadelphia, US, Cormis strives to equips pharma sales, medical and marketing staff with the skills and capabilities needed to compete in the healthcare market.

Cormis' UK partners Ian Close, Ila Garner-Patel and Dan Masquelier, and US partners Bob Dufour and Sue Lohr, will continue to lead the firm and join TCEG’s leadership team, reporting to Russ Lidstone, the group chief executive of The Creative Engagement Group.

Explaining the strategy behind the move, TCEG said the combination of Cormis with the other consultancies in the group – Axiom, Forty1 and Logicearth– will enable it to provide 'an even greater scientific centre of excellence and customer propositions around marketing, commercial and sales, employee engagement, strategic communications and digital training'.

“It’s a really compelling prospect to have the strategic and consulting talents of Cormis combine with the rest of The Creative Engagement Group and we’re delighted to have them on the team,” added Lidstone.