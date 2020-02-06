Individual tickets or tables are now available to purchase for the awards on the 14th May, taking place at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel.

The 2020 competition has been another huge success with over 500 candidates taking part from over 40 different companies worldwide. Another great testament to this long-standing competition which is now celebrating its 21st year.

The entrants now all eagerly await to find out if they have progressed onto the live head-to-head finals day; where they will put their skills to the test in their bid for first prize.

The executive steering group have been marking the written assessments and those that have made the final stage will be notified very soon. The 2020 finals days will be taking place on 19th March for the individual finalists and the 26th March for the teams.

Tickets are now on sale for those wanting to witness the unveiling of the next set of coveted PharmaTimes winners. The event will be attended by hundreds of industry leading companies and individuals, providing an excellent networking opportunity for guests.

Click here to see how last years event unfolded.

This years event promises to continue the grand celebrations, with a gala dinner and special guest host, there is lots of fun to be had!

If you wish to reserve a seat or to book a table then you can do so from the online booking form.