TrakCel and Ori Biotech have announced a new non-exclusive strategic partnership to "achieve supply chain orchestration” within closed system manufacturing for the cell and gene therapy sector.

The Ori platform enables therapy developers and contract manufacturers to achieve automated CGT manufacturing in a closed platform, and so the collaboration aims to enable users of the Ori Biotech manufacturing platform to benefit from “live supply chain visibility” through TrakCel software.

The companies plan to work together to give TrakCel customers greater visibility into the manufacturing process via data services within the Ori platform, and to develop suitable points of integration in order for a shared data platform to be available to partners.

“TrakCel has developed an extensive partnership network with contract manufacturers and companies across the cell and gene therapy sector. This enables therapeutic developers to be supported by more standardised and integrated solutions,” said Fiona Withey, co-founder and chief executive officer, TrakCel.

Fiona continued, “Closed system manufacturing is becoming progressively more important for the ongoing future of the cell and gene therapy sector, and we look forward to working with Ori to offer more integrated solutions to the wider industry.”

TrakCel was created in 2012 in order to manage the international autologous and allogeneic cell, gene and immunotherapy supply chain. Its platform accelerates global scale-up and scale-out of cell and gene therapy products, aiming to increase efficiency and decrease complexity.