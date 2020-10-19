Belgian pharma company UCB has agreed to acquire a new campus to further support its operations in the UK.

The acquisition of the site in Windlesham, Surrey is expected to be completed in November 2020, and reflects UCB’s commitment to retain the UK as one of its three global hubs for research and development alongside Belgium and the US.

“I am delighted to have signed an agreement to secure this new campus for our UK hub, from which our scientists will be able to continue to develop their extensive collaborations with some of the most innovative universities, biotechs and medical research charities, bringing even greater benefit for patients,” said Jean-Christophe Tellier, chief executive officer of UCB.

UCB has projected its investment in the UK – including the new site – to be more than £1bn over five years, with the transition to this new facility set to support over 650 high-value jobs in scientific research, translational medicine, clinical development, early manufacturing and commercial roles.

Following the completion of the acquisition, the campus will undergo refurbishment prior to UCB relocating from its current UK headquarters in Slough, Berkshire.

The refurbishment will also enable UCB to execute its research plan to develop innovative treatments for patients, including gene therapies and translational medicines, as well as development of its antibody discovery platforms.

“This new UK site will not only support our ambitions for future drug discovery but will be well-placed to enable us to achieve our 2030 global sustainability goals and provides an environment which supports the physical and mental wellbeing of our people – essential to helping us thrive,” added Tellier.