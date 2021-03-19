The UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have reconfirmed the safety and efficacy of AstraZeneca (AZ) and Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The MHRA reviewed a small number of thromboembolic events in over 11 million people who have received AZ/Oxford’s vaccine in the UK.

The regulatory agency concluded that the benefits of the jab ‘far outweigh’ any risks following a ‘rigorous’ scientific review, AZ said in a statement.

Following this review, the MHRA added that there is no evidence that blood clots in veins are occurring more than what would be expected in the absence of vaccination.

A ‘detailed’ review of five reports in the UK of a rare and specific type of blood clot – known as sinus vein thrombosis – occurring with lowered platelets (thrombocytopenia) is ongoing.

However, the MHRA said that this has been reported in less than one million people vaccinated in the UK so far and can occur naturally, with no causal association with the vaccine established.

The EMA’s Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) also shared its conclusions, finding that there was no increase in the overall risk of blood clots with the AZ/Oxford vaccine.

The EU regulator also concluded that for the very rare cases of serious thromboembolic events with thrombocytopenia, a causal link with the jab is not ‘proven’, but is possible and so warrants further analysis.

The EMA’s safety committee PRAC reviewed in ‘extreme detail’ records of disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC) and clots in the vessels draining blood from the brain (CVST) reported from EU member states – nine of which resulted in death and mostly occurred in people under 55, with the majority being women.

The committee’s experts said that because these events are rare and COVID-19 itself often causes blood clotting disorders in patients, it is ‘difficult’ to estimate a background rate for these events in people who have not received the jab.

They concluded, based on pre-COVID figures, that less than one reported case of DIC might have been expected by 16 March among people under 50 within 14 days of receiving the vaccine – whereas five cases had been reported.

For CVST, on average 1.35 cases could have been expected among this age group – by the same cut-off date there had been 12.

Ultimately, the committee concluded that the AZ/Oxford vaccine’s proven efficacy in preventing COVID-19-associated hospitalisation and death outweighs the ‘extremely small’ chance of developing either DIC and CVST.

In light of the findings, however, the EMA added that patients should be aware of the remote possibility of such conditions, and should seek immediate medical attention if symptoms associated with clotting problems occur.

The PRAC will conduct an additional review of these risks, including looking at the risks with other types of COVID-19 vaccines.

“Our thorough and careful review, alongside the critical assessment of leading, independent scientists, shows that there is no evidence that that blood clots in veins is occurring more than would be expected in the absence of vaccination, for either vaccine,” said June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA.

“Given the extremely rare rate of occurrence of these CSVT events among the 11 million people vaccinated, and as a link to the vaccine is unproven, the benefits of the vaccine in preventing COVID-19, with its associated risk of hospitalisation and death, continue to outweigh the risks of potential side effects.

“You should therefore continue to get your jab when it is your turn,” she added.