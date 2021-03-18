Daiichi Sankyo’s cholesterol-lowering drugs Nilemdo and Nustendi have been approved by the UK National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for use on the NHS.

Nilemdo (bempedoic acid) and Nustendi (bempedoic acid/ezetimibe) have been recommended for the treatment of primary hypercholesterolaemia or mixed dyslipidaemia (heterozygous familial and non-familial).

It is authorised as an adjunct to diet and when statins are contraindicated or not tolerated, or when the standard cholesterol treatment ezetimibe alone does not control low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) adequately.

“Today’s decision is a landmark step forward for patients and the NHS in working towards a national ambition of preventing cardiovascular disease and events in line with the Long Term Plan,” said Manuel Reiberg, managing director, Daiichi Sankyo UK.

“We are now more dedicated than ever to reduce the impacts of the UK’s biggest killer through our ongoing collaboration with the medical community and the NHS,” he added.

In the UK, over seven million people are affected by cardiovascular disease, with approximately half of the adult population living with cholesterol levels above national guidelines.

"High cholesterol is a silent killer and a condition that does not usually come with signs or symptoms, which is why we urge all adults to get a cholesterol check and know their numbers, regardless of age or how healthy they feel," said Jules Payne, chief executive at HEART UK.

"Increasing access to cholesterol-lowering treatments such as these will make a tremendous difference to patients and help to tackle a significant risk factor in heart and circulatory diseases," she added.