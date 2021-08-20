The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has approved Ronapreve, the first monoclonal antibody treatment for the prevention and treatment of acute COVID-19 in the UK.

Developed by Regeneron/Roche, the drug is administered either by injection or infusion and acts at the lining of the respiratory system where it binds tightly to the coronavirus and prevents it from gaining access to the cells of the respiratory system.

Clinical trial data has shown that Ronapreve can prevent infection, promote resolution of symptoms of acute COVID-19 infection and can reduce the likelihood of being admitted to hospital due to COVID-19.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid commented: “The UK is considered a world leader in identifying and rolling out life-saving treatments for COVID-19, once they have been proven safe and effective in our government-backed clinical trials.

“This treatment will be a significant addition to our armoury to tackle COVID-19 – in addition to our world-renowned vaccination programme and life-saving therapeutics dexamethasone and tocilizumab.”