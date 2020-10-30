The UK BIA Antibody Taskforce, a UK consortium developing antibodies for treating COVID-19, has identified differentiated antibody combinations to take further into development as as an antibody cocktail.

The candidate antibodies are the first to be selected by the taskforce for the next stage of development, following assessment by collaborators for potency.

Further assessment of their efficacy as a cocktail treatment is on-going, although early indications are showing a potential competitively potent cocktail that is differentiated from other product currently being investigated in the clinic, said the BioIndustry Association (BIA).

“This ground-breaking Taskforce has brought together UK-based industry experts who share a joint commitment to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Steve Bates, chief executive officer of the BIA.

“Contributing their expertise and specialist resources, the team has worked tirelessly to identify the most promising antibodies with the potential to positively impact treatment of those affected by this devastating virus. The next stage will involve securing external funding to facilitate the further development and manufacture of the candidates,” he added.