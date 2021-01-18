London, UK-based integrated cell and gene therapy company Ixaka – formerly Rexgenero – has launched with additional financing from existing shareholders totalling over £40m.

Ixaka is focused on developing cell therapies to treat serious diseases – including cancer and chronic limb-threatening ischaemia (CLTI).

The company is continuing to develop its proprietary technology using concentrated multi-cell therapies (MCTs) and targeted nanoparticle (TNP) therapeutics.

These technologies aim to bolster the naturally therapeutic power of cells by targeting curative cells at the site of disease, or by modifying cells within the body to improve disease targeting and boost their restorative function.

Ixaka’s lead MCT product – REX-001 – is in clinical development for the treatment of CLTI and is currently being evaluated in the Phase III SALAMANDER trial across multiple sites in Europe.

“Ixaka’s broad offering of integrated cell and gene therapy capabilities, encompassing cell-based products and an innovative in vivo gene delivery platform, provides a strong foundation for our ambitions to become a leader in cell and gene therapies,” said Joe Dupere, chief executive officer of Ixaka.

“Our focus is now on accelerating progress to help realise the potential for durable and curative cell and gene therapies. By exploring multiple therapies across oncology and cardiovascular, genetic, neurological and autoimmune diseases, we are well positioned to bring life-changing treatments to multiple patient populations with critical unmet needs,” he added.