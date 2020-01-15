The Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult) has revealed that there are currently 127 ongoing cell and gene trials in the UK, representing a ~45% increase compared to 2018, and accounting for 12% of the total global cell and gene therapy clinical studies.

Last year a report from the CGT Catapult also documented the rise of employment in the sector, showing that the industry currently supports over 3,000 jobs, with 1,700 roles in manufacturing and bioprocessing.

Further, the report showed that the UK is set to more than double its cell and gene employment by 2024, as more therapies are moving towards commercialisation. This means that in the last seven years, the industry has expanded from 500 jobs in 2012 to over 3,000, and is predicted to reach over 6,000 jobs by 2024.

The organisation’s 2019 UK Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) clinical trials database now demonstrates that 77% of UK cell and gene therapy trials are now sponsored by commercial organisations, compared to only 25% in 2013, reflecting the continuous investment that companies are making in cell and gene.

The promising figures show that the NHS and UK ecosystem are providing the right platforms to allow innovative therapies to progress through to the clinic in ever increasing numbers.

The “extraordinary figures” show the UK’s life sciences sector is “leading the world in getting cutting-edge treatments to NHS patients as quickly as possible,” commented health minister Nicola Blackwood.

She added: “As our research capabilities continue to grow, our exceptional NHS as a whole will be able to reap the benefits of not only more innovative medicines for patients, but investment from companies seeking outstanding expertise.”