New research from Ipsos MORI has found that UK consumers have turned to community pharmacists during COVID-19 for healthcare advice and more.

The survey, commissioned by Johnson & Johnson for World Pharmacists Day, involved over 6,000 participants aged between 16 and 75 across Europe.

In the findings, 57% of UK consumers said they are turning to community pharmacists to provide advice about over-the-counter healthcare products – a rise of 68% in the 45-54 age bracket.

In addition, 43% said they would expect community pharmacists to provide advice on how to treat everyday health issues including coughs and colds or skin dryness, while 43% said they would seek guidance from a pharmacist about health topics they would normally see a doctor about.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also driven more consumers to purchase healthcare products online (31%) – rising to 42% in the 25-34 age range. In addition to an increase in online engagement, 29% of UK consumers visited a pharmacy to buy healthcare products during the lockdown period.

“The role of community pharmacy has never been more important” said Carlton Lawson, area managing Director for Northern Europe at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health.

“Today’s consumers are seeking informed advice on healthcare topics, and pharmacists play a critical role as front-line health professionals” he added.