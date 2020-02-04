The UK Government has launched a public health campaign to provide clear advice to the public on how to slow the spread of Coronavirus and reduce the impact on NHS services.

The campaign is set to include public health advice on how people can protect themselves from infection, by promoting important hygiene practices, such as regularly washing hands and always sneezing into a tissue, to stem the spread of viruses.

To spot the campaign, look out for HM Government and NHS-branded information in radio and print media advising the public to always carry tissues with and use them to catch coughs and sneezes. It is also urging people who have travelled back from the Hubei province within the last 14 days to stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, and call NHS 111 to inform them of your recent travel to the city.

Currently only two patients in the UK have been confirmed to have cases of the virus, also kown as 2019-nCoV. The NHS has confirmed that they are receiving specialist NHS care and that the organisation is using tried and tested infection control procedures to prevent further spread of the virus.

Health secretary Matt Hancock said: “Our highly trained and experienced clinicians are working round the clock to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the UK. The Government has detailed plans for how to deal with an outbreak like this. We can all play our part.

“Lots of people are asking what they can do to help stop the spread of the virus. Basic hygiene such as washing our hands regularly and using tissues when we cough and sneeze can play an important role in minimising the spread of viruses like this. Today we have launched a UK-wide advertising campaign to help the public protect themselves and each other.

“While two cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, our world-class NHS is well prepared to manage these types of incidents. We are doing everything we can to protect the public.”

By last Tuesday, the death toll in China stood at more than 420, and the government reported 20,438 confirmed cases — roughly 15,000 more that during the SARS outbreak, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).