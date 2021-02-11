The UK government is set to publish a white paper containing proposals for future reforms in a bid to ‘bring health and care services closer together’.

The reforms, set out by Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock with support from NHS England and health and care system leaders, will aim to improve care and tackle health inequalities.

This includes proposed changes to legal framework which would make the health and care system ‘fit for the future’, as well as implementing targeted improvements for the delivery of public health and social care.

The overarching goal is to unite the NHS, local government and partners by supporting local health and care systems to deliver care to communities with less legal bureaucracy.

“The proposals build on what the NHS has called for and will become the foundations for a health and care system which is more integrated, more innovative and responsive, and more ready to respond to the challenges of tomorrow, from health inequalities to our ageing population,” said Hancock.

The new proposals build on recommendations for legislative change made as part of the NHS Long Term plan.

In a statement, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) added that ‘changes are now necessary as part of the future recovery process from the pandemic’.

“Our legislative proposals go with the grain of what patients and staff across the health service all want to see – more joined-up care, less legal bureaucracy and a sharper focus on prevention, inequality and social care,” said Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of the NHS.

“This legislation builds on the past seven years of practical experience and experimentation across the health service and the flexible ‘can-do’ spirit NHS staff have shown in spades throughout the pandemic,” he added.