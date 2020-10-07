The UK government has announced a deal with Abingdon Health for the supply of the company’s AbC-19 rapid COVID-19 antibody tests.

The contract includes a first order for one million AbC-19 tests, with the tests set to be rolled out under the government’s COVID-19 surveillance studies. The aim of these studies is to gain a clear picture of how the virus has spread across the country, and develop understanding of how antibodies work.

It will also be able to help determine the efficacy of any vaccine currently in development, which provide protection by creating new antibodies against COVID-19.

Abingdon’s antibody test uses a small drop of blood from an individual by a finger-prick, and shows results within 20 minutes without the need to go to a specialised laboratory.

The test detects IgG antibodies to full trimeric spike proteins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. This means Abingdon’s test detects antibodies which interfere with the virus’s ability to enter the human cells.

The AbC-19 test has already received a CE mark, which means it conforms to health and safety standards for goods sold in the UK and EU. The test has also undergone an independent evaluation, commissioned by the UK government, which is set to be published in due course by Public Health England after a peer review.

“Our test will help give a picture of how many people in the UK have antibodies. This will be a crucial part of the understanding of immunity to COVID-19,” said Chris Yates, chief executive officer of Abingdon Health.

“Mass testing will also help understand what the longevity of immunity is and, in time, help assess the efficiency of any vaccine on the market. In this respect, high-quality mass antibody,” he added.