Teva UK has launched a pre-filled pen for Ajovy (fremanezumab) injection, offering patients with migraine a more convenient and flexible dosing option than with a syringe, which can be self-administered in the home.

Ajovy is indicated for the prevention of migraine in adults who have at least four migraine days per month, with quarterly and monthly dosing options.

It is the first and only anti-CGRP drug recommended for use on the NHS in England and Wales for chronic migraine patients, and within Scotland for chronic and episodic migraine, after other therapies have failed.

The new Ajovy pre-filled pen, developed in the UK at Teva’s research and development site in Abbots Park, Cheshire, includes a button-free, push-down mechanism, audible cues that signal progress of administration, and a window that displays when the dose has been delivered.

It can be injected into areas of the abdomen, thigh, or upper arm that are not tender, bruised, red or indurated.

“Chronic migraine is a debilitating neurological disorder which can, without the right treatment, strike at any time leaving the sufferer feeling helpless,” said Dr Mark Weatherall, chair of the British Association for the Study of Headache.

“Fremanezumab is well tolerated, effective and particularly useful for complex migraine patients, where other treatments have failed. Patients are often worried about using traditional syringes to inject themselves. A pen device is simple to self-administer and increases patients’ control over their own management of their condition.”

“As healthcare professionals, we want to be able to get patients onto migraine specific treatments expediently. However, headache/migraine specialist clinics are often challenged by high caseloads,” added Neurology Nurse Prescriber Rebecca Stuckey, University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust.

“A pen device which patients can easily self-administer will reduce appointments and waiting times. This option will also be welcomed by my patients, who can travel 2-3 hours to the clinic for appointments.”

“Earlier this year Ajovy was the first anti-CGRP medicine recommended by NICE, and we’re pleased to be able to offer people struggling with migraine even greater flexibility and control over their treatment,” said Kim Innes, general manager of Teva UK & Ireland.