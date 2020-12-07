Gedeon Richter has announced the UK launch of Vagirux (estradiol hemihydrate) for the treatment of vaginal atrophy due to oestrogen deficiency in postmenopausal women with or without a uterus.

Vaginal atrophy – when the vaginal walls become thinner and dryer due to low levels of oestrogen – most commonly occurs during or after the menopause, and can affect up to one in three women.

Estradiol hemihydrate is a targeted, localised hormone-replacement therapy (HRT) that has shown significant improvements in its clinical trial primary endpoints, including relief of moderate/severe urogenital symptoms considered most bothersome by participants, the firm noted.

The applicator can be used up to 24 times before disposal, which can help reduce the volume of medicinal plastics going to landfill and incineration, in line with the NHS Long Term Plan, it added.

Launch of Vagirux “offers healthcare professionals and patients additional options for treatment,” said Dr Kathrine Scott, medical director at Gedeon Richter UK.

“Vaginal atrophy can impact a woman’s quality of life in a number of ways and we hope that this treatment helps to reduce the burden they may face.”