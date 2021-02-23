The UK has had a 20% growth in the number of advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) clinical trials, according to a new report from the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult (CGT Catapult).

The report shows there were 154 ongoing ATMP clinical trials reported in total in 2020 – a 20% increase since 2019.

The 2020 ATMP clinical trials database and report also found that the number of commercially sponsored trials has seen a surge since 2019, increasing by almost 30% from 89 to 115.

This increase includes a growth in late-stage clinical trials, highlighting a continued progression towards commercialisation, according to CGT Catapult.

“Such a remarkable rise in the number of UK clinical trials in just one year is a testament to the tremendous strength of the entire UK ATMP industry and continuous backing of the government in progressing it,” said Matthew Durdy, chief executive officer of CGT Catapult.

“The UK’s robust clinical space complements the growth seen in the GMP manufacturing space last year both contributing to a cementing of the infrastructure supporting ATMP developers in the UK,” he added.

In addition, the report shows a decrease in the number of trials closing and a number of sites have reported putting trials on hold.

“The full extent of the pandemic’s impact may not yet be fully ascertained and may result in a slight slowing of growth in the coming years,” CGT Catapult said in a statement.