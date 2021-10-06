The UK’s first ‘asthma bus’ is set to begin its journey around the country, aiming to offer crucial support to pressured NHS respiratory services, as asthma sufferers have admitted to delaying care during the pandemic to avoid the risk of catching COVID-19.

More than one in 20 (6.7%) asthma sufferers put off emergency care during the pandemic and over a quarter (27.5%) have avoided receiving treatment from their GP. It is estimated that approximately 3.5 million of the 5.4 million diagnosed with asthma in the UK are not receiving a ‘basic level of care’.

In partnership with the local NHS, the bus will provide a vital role in hastening the delivery of asthma care appointments in the region. The bus is expected to provide 10 weeks of support across Central Lancashire, before travelling around the UK, and between 350-400 extra appointments will be conducted during its visit.

Dr Sumantra Mukerji, local GP and CCG Chair commented: “We are delighted to welcome the PRECISION Asthma Mobile Clinic to central Lancashire. Hosting the unit, the first of its kind in the UK, marks our commitment to do more to diagnose and manage respiratory problems earlier, as set out in the ambitions in the NHS Long Term Plan.

“Following the outbreak of the pandemic, it is more important than ever for us to work together in new and innovate ways. We anticipate the positive impact that this additional resource will have for those suffering with severe asthma in our communities, potentially avoiding unnecessary urgent admissions and reducing the incidence of deaths, whilst also reducing pressures within the wider healthcare system.”

According to Asthma UK, approximately 5.4 million people in the UK are currently receiving treatment for asthma: 1.1 million children (1 in 11) and 4.3 million adults (1 in 12). It is estimated that someone with asthma suffers an attack every ten seconds.